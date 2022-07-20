Hampden man finds a unique way to pay it forward

Seth Poplaski is putting the phrase "it's all about community" into action.

BANGOR, Maine — A Hampden man has found a way to connect his community to give back in positive ways.

Seth Poplaski has created what he calls "The Venmo Project": A community money pool to use for random acts of kindness.

What started as a Facebook post has now grown. Since Monday, donations have totaled to more than seven hundred dollars.

Today, he used the Venmo money to tip $100 at The Grind House in downtown Bangor.

Yesterday, he visited Nest in Orono to leave a generous tip as a thanks to those working. Kate Anderson, who was there at the time, says she was overwhelmed with emotion.

“When you work at a small local business, a coffee shop especially, you don’t often get tips like that, so it was just amazing to see Seth do that and to see the community come together to do that too," Anderson said.

Although Poplaski has been facilitating this project, he appreciates the supporters who have made this possible.

“I’m the person behind it, but the reality is it’s other people’s money that I’m using," Poplaski said. "So, it’s not something where it’s like, ‘Oh Seth you’re so generous.’ I let people know that this is the community."

Those wishing to add to Seth's donations can do so on his Facebook page.