BALTIMORE, Maryland (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Nearly 50 Veterans from across Maine arrived in Baltimore Friday to a large crowd as part of the fourth year of Honor Flight Maine.

The service men and women flew from Portland en route to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials in recognition of the wars in which they served as part the nonprofit’s mission to honor Veterans nationwide.

“They want to see how their friends are going to be remembered,” Founder of Honor Flight National Earl Morse said.

Dozens of passengers and servicemen applauded as the group arrived at the Baltimore airport.

For some of them who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam, this was the first time they ever received a welcome of that nature.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience brings back a lot of memories,” Buz Freeman, a Korean War Vet, said.

Freeman and his daughter, who is also a Veteran, are on the weekend-long trip together.

“Overwhelmingly awesome I can’t hide the tears either,” Freeman’s daughter Iris Freespirit said.

While it was an emotional moment for many, it was also a chance to connect and reflect with service members old and new as they made their way to their first stop: Fort McHenry.

“I was surprised at how many people were here I thought they’d all died off except me,” Norma Merrill said as she laughed.

Merrill served in World War II. She is the only female Veteran on the Honor Flight trip.

The group wrapped up their first day with dinner and a musical performance at Fort Meade.

They are set to visit the National Mall on Friday.

You can follow along on the journey here.

