LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's motorcycle community is in shock and waiting for answers about what happened Friday night on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H. when a pickup truck killed seven people in a crash.

Motorcyclists at L-A Harley Davidson on Saturday attended the dealerships weekly open house and barbeque, and all were talking about the horrific crash involving the Jarheads M.C., a motorcycle club with seven chapters across New England, including two in Maine.

Jarheads M.C. is made up of active and honorably discharged Marines, whose mission is to serve the veteran community.

"It's a sad day," said Denis Webber, a Marine and motorcycle rider. "When my wife showed me the picture, I felt drained for a second. To think that seven of them, all good friends like that."

Webber said he often interacted with members of the Jarheads, and said they invited him to ride with them, even though he was not part of the club.

The flags at L-A Harley Davidson flew at half staff Saturday: a solemn reminder of what the motorcycle community has lost.

The store posted on its Facebook page: "Please join me and the whole team at L-A Harley in expressing our deepest sympathy to the families of the Motorcyclists which lost their lives yesterday in New Hampshire and a speedy recovery to those which were injured. We will be flying our flags at 1/2 mast in honor of those involved."

L-A Harley-Davidson's manager, John Story, pleaded with the public to take a second look for motorcyclists.

"It's horrible. It's a horrific situation," said Story. "There's seven families now that lost a loved one."

Story said deadly crashes like these can hurt the motorcycle business.

"I'm sure some people see this and say, 'well, maybe I've had enough,'" said Story.

Riders like Webber are hoping to attend the funeral, and are waiting for plans to be announced.

"In the service, you have their back, they have yours. You need them there, you want them there. They got your back and vice versa," said Webber. "It hits home. It's a brotherhood."