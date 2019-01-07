CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Starting Monday visitors will have to pay to park at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth—home to the famous Portland Head Light.

If you are not a resident, it will cost $2 an hour or $10 a day to park in new premium parking spots between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A season pass is $15.

The fees will go into effect through October when all parking will be free until April.

There are now kiosks for visitors to pay and print tickets to display on their dashboards.

Thee parking areas in the back of the park will still be free during the busy tourist season.

Town councilors are hoping the new program will raise $300,000 a year.