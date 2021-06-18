'It isn't supposed to be this way' | Community rallies around families of young men who drowned

Brandon Breton, 21, and Joseph Mayo, 19, died while swimming with friends off a pontoon boat last week.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Friends and family came together for a celebration of life Thursday to honor two young men who drowned on Messalonskee Lake last week.

Dozens turned out to The Red Barn restaurant in Augusta to show their support to the Breton and Mayo families.

Brandon Breton, 21, of Vassalboro, and Joseph Mayo, 19, of Rome, died after a gust of wind sent the pontoon boat they were swimming off of adrift last Monday.

After hours of searching, Maine Warden Service divers recovered their bodies Tuesday morning.

According to family members, the young men had been best friends since kindergarten.

Mayo's father, Richard, told NEWS CENTER Maine the reality of his son's death still has not sunk in.

"It's hard. I have actually processed what happened and that he's actually gone," he said.

Richard Mayo said his son was loving, but quiet and reserved. He said he hopes the way he died sends a serious message to others.

"It was a tragic accident," he said. "If anything can be learned from this accident, it's water safety and how quick hypothermia can hit."

Mayo claimed game wardens told him while the air temperature and water surface temperature was on the warm side, just over a foot under the water , the temperatures were dangerously cold. That likely played a large factor in the mens' deaths.

Brandon Breton's family, including his mom and dad, are still reeling from their loss. The couple was visibly shaken up as they hugged friends and community members.

They said they want Brandon to be remembered for his love of photography and dedication to the family business--Sandy Point Seafood.

"Brandon was the best son and business partner and friend that we could ever ask for," his father, Michael Breton, told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Breton said he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

We will be having a celebration of life for Brandon and Joseph at the Barn on the 17th from 1-5. The Bretons came to me... Posted by The Red Barn on Friday, June 11, 2021

Thursday's event was made possible due to the generosity of the community, including the owner of The Red Barn, Laura Benedict.

"It's a celebration of life," Benedict said. "It's sad, but a lot of people showed. A lot of love."

In addition to friends and family, there was a large showing of local Boy Scouts to honor Brandon and Joseph, who once were a part of the organization.

Troop leaders shared photos and memories of the men with each of their families.

"It's bringing people together to support the families in their time of mourning," troop leader Bob Reed said.

As for Richard Mayo, he said while processing his son's death will take time, he wants to remind other parents of one simple thing.