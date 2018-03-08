LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) – A broken railing has been blamed for a near-death incident in Lewiston where two people fell three stories to the ground below.

The people injured, who have not been identified, are now recovering from their injuries.

The incident has raised some concerns among officials in the state about how often balconies and decks are inspected.

"Failures aren't a very common problem,” Jeff Wallace, Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Bangor, said.

Wallace, whose team inspects the construction of decks and balconies on a daily basis, said that it is often the first and only line of defense.

"It could absolutely happen everywhere because we are not out there inspecting every deck out there,” Wallace said.

Once a construction permit is pulled, an inspector is sent out to ensure the work meets state regulations.

Unless a complaint is filed most decks are never looked at again after construction.

"They're looking to make sure the customer the citizen is getting a safe project,” Wallace said.

Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code (MUBEC) applies to cities and towns across Maine. However, it is up to individual municipalities to enforce the code.

“Do it right the first time and you don't have to come back and you don't have any issues down the road,” contractor Owen Oakes said.

The North American Deck and Railing Association recommends consumers check for the following safety concerns:

Split or decaying Wood : Be sure the decking is not splitting or rotting anywhere, as that could lead to structural concerns.

: Be sure the decking is not splitting or rotting anywhere, as that could lead to structural concerns. Flashing : Check to see that flashing is properly installed between the deck and the structure to protect wood from moisture.

: Check to see that flashing is properly installed between the deck and the structure to protect wood from moisture. Loose or corroded fasteners : All fasteners and screws should be properly secure. Replace any that show signs or rust or wear.

: All fasteners and screws should be properly secure. Replace any that show signs or rust or wear. Stairs : Check that handrails are firmly secure and that steps are steady.

: Check that handrails are firmly secure and that steps are steady. Railings: All rails should be strongly secured especially the higher the deck is off the ground.

Wallace recommends that citizens regularly check their structures and notify their local code enforcement department with questions and concerns.

He said tenants in large apartment buildings can always file complaints if their landlord or property management company does not take action.

A landlord was ordered to remove balconies from a Portland apartment building after a tenant was killed in a fall in 2015.

Another landlord in Biddeford was found at fault for not pulling proper permits in a similar incident that injured six people after they fell from a second-story balcony in 2009.

“There is always that thought in the back of my mind but knowing we have good inspectors out there doing a good job every day, that helps alleviate it,” Wallace said.

The Code Enforcement Department in Lewiston to not return our request for comment.

