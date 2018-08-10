SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — A massive explosion at an Irving Oil refinery has shaken the Canadian city of Saint John in the province of New Brunswick.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization spokesman Geoffrey Downey says Monday there were a couple minor injuries.

Litsa Daeres, 34, who lives nearby, said she just started preparing Canadian Thanksgiving dinner when she heard a "loud bang." She says her whole house shock and she thought her furnace exploded.

We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available. — Irving Oil (@irvingoil) October 8, 2018

Flames were still visible Monday afternoon, and there were four separate sources of water being poured on the blaze.

The refinery is near several residential neighborhoods on Saint John's east side.

Downey says no evacuation orders had been issued, but there was an "order to shelter in place for anyone living in the direction of the plume."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.