WESTBROOK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Westbrook Police are warning people to be wary of an IRS scam where a caller asks for thousands of dollars in gift cards.

Police responded to a complaint on Friday night from an elderly person that a caller, claiming to be from the IRS, threatened to arrest them and demanded that they purchase a total of $9,000 worth of gift cards from local stores to be mailed into the IRS.

After investigating, police found that Family Dollar and Hannaford had sold thousands of dollars of gift cards to other elderly individuals earlier that day.

People who receive these calls should notify police. Employees who work at stores should be suspect of these types of transactions should also call police prior to completing the sale.

