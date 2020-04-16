JAY, Maine — Spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety Steve McCausland says approximately a dozen people from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are looking into the cause of the explosion in Jay, Maine.

Teams of investigators were in Jay starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 16th, conducting interviews and seeing whether it is safe to examine where the explosion took place.

McCausland says after a preliminary investigation, he will determine whether to hold a press conference in the afternoon.

The company that owns the Androscoggin Mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, released a statement Wednesday saying at approximately 11:55 a.m. there was an "apparent rupture" in a pressure vessel in the pulp mill that released a mixture of wood fiber, water, and pulping liquor.

RAW MILL EXPLOSION VIDEO - **WARNING: Some may find language in the video offensive**

"We are in the preliminary stages of assessing the situation. First and foremost is our concern for the safety of our employees, contractors, and visitors on our mill site."

The press release confirmed everyone on-site is accounted for and there are no injuries.

RELATED: No injuries following massive explosion at mill in Jay, Maine

RELATED: Maine leaders react to Jay mill explosion

RELATED: 'Thank our lucky stars and the man upstairs' Maine mother of mill worker breathing a sigh of relief after explosion