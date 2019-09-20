FARMINGTON, Maine — Investigators are expected to have an update Friday on the cause of a massive explosion that took the life of Farmington firefighter and injured several others.
Four people remain in the hospital as of Friday morning—three of them are listed in 'critical' condition.
Another firefighter, Captain Timothy 'TD' Hardy, was released from the hospital and returned home Thursday night.
Federal and local teams have been examining the site of the blast at the LEAP Inc. facility for the last three days.
Crews were called there on Monday for the report of a gas leak, according to police.
Officials said Tuesday they were focusing on propane gas at the site and would have more information by the end of the week.
NEWS CENTER Maine identified the owner of the tank still at the site after the explosion as C.N. Brown company.
Signs surrounding the tank and trenches into the building appear to show investigators are still examining how the gas was fed into the newly-constructed building.
C.N. Brown refused to comment.
Governor Mills has authorized all flags in her hometown of Farmington and at fire stations across the state remain at half-staff.
"Please join me in keeping all of our first responders in your thoughts and prayers and thank them for the service they perform for the people of Maine," Mills said in a statement.
Captain Michael Bell, 68, was killed in the explosion.
