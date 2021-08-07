Investigation underway after man's body was found inside a burning mobile home in Lisbon

The victim's identity will not be released until his family is notified. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Fire officials are investigating after they found a man's remains inside a burning mobile home in Lisbon early Saturday morning.

Lisbon Fire Department Chief, Nathan LeClair, said in a press release that when fire officials arrived at the single wide mobile home on Sabattus Creek Drive around 1:30 a.m., the rear section of the home was engulfed in heavy fire and smoke and they were unable to find the person who lives in the home.

Multiple fire departments helped to get the fire under control. Chief LeClair said firefighters had to encounter high heat and smoke inside the home where they found the remains of a man. The victim's identity will not be released until his family is notified.