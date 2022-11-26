Investigation underway after body found washed ashore on Sears Island

The male's body is at Chief Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy.

SEARSPORT, Maine — Police are investigating an incident on Sears Island in Searsport after a group of hikers found a body washed ashore Saturday morning.

The hikers called police around 9:15 a.m. to report finding a man's body, which police believe has been in the water for some time, according to Waldo Sherriff Office Corporal Jeff Rice.

Rice said the victim is believed to be in his 20s.

Rice said they had missing person cases in the area because of people jumping into the Penobscot River.

