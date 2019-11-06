SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Units are clearing out after battling a fire at a campground in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

On June 11, the Scarborough Fire Department posted a notice on Facebook, saying there was an "all hands working" fire at Bayley's Camping Resort, a campground near Old Orchard Beach.

At the time, officials were asking the public to avoid the scene, located at 275 Pine Point Road. Nearby roads were also closed but have since reopened, as of 11:15 p.m.

The Scarborough Police Department says the fire has been contained, but an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Police say they do not know whether or not anyone was injured at this time.

Bayley's Camping Resort is located near Old Orchard Beach. It has been running for almost 50 years -- since 1970.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.