BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating a report of gunshots that came in Thursday night in Bangor.

Sergeant Wade Betters, the Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, said a report of gunshots came in around 8:41 p.m. Officers responded to 40 Second Street and learned that several shots had been fired near the front of the building.

Betters said the department has no information suggesting the public is in danger.

This case is still active. Betters said the department's Criminal Investigation Division is working on it.

Anyone with information about Thursday night's incident is asked to call Det. Josh Kuhn at 207-947-7384 ext. 5731, or email him at josh.kuhn@bangormaine.gov.