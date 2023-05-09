Investigation ongoing after teen dies in Lincoln, police say

The teen died on Sept. 22, according to authorities.

LINCOLN, Maine — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Sept. 5]

A criminal investigation is ongoing after a teen died in Lincoln, police say.

The Lincoln Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that officers were called at 12:02 p.m. to a home on Katahdin Avenue, where a 16-year-old boy was found unconscious.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the home and administered aid to the boy for around 40 minutes, police said.

"We are waiting for additional test results but believe the victim passed away from a drug overdose," the post stated.

Lincoln police requested anyone with information in this investigation reach out to their department.

"This is a tragic event where a child was taken too soon. Lincoln Police Department would like to remind our citizens if you are struggling with drug addiction there are resources available," the post stated.

