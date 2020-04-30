JACKSON, MAINE, Maine — Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said his office is investigating the line of duty death of 42-year-old Harold “Eddie” Moore, Jr., a Jackson Volunteer Fire Dept. Lieutenant.

The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) says Moore responded to a fire a residence on Tuesday, and later in the evening suffered cardiac arrest and died after arriving home later that evening.

Sheriff Trafton said the investigation is categorized as an ‘unattended death.’

The Sheriff said no further information can be shared at this time about the details of Moore’s death.

Tribute is being paid to Moore through the USFA. In 2020, 26 firefighters have died.

Moore's death is the first Maine line of duty death in 2020.

This story will be updated.

