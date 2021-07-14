Investigation finds no pattern of racial profiling by Maine State Police trooper

The investigation was conducted over several months by the state police office of professional standards in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's state police chief says an internal investigation of more than 1,000 traffic stops found no pattern of racial profiling by a trooper accused of targeting a Black driver.

Col. John Cote said there was no targeting of drivers based on race, “or any other trait common to a protected group.” This comes after an investigation was conducted over several months by the state police office of professional standards in consultation with the attorney general’s office.

Trooper John Darcy was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone moments before stopping a Black motorist driving through York in August 2019. Darcy said the man looked "like a thug," citing his dreadlocks and shirt, but also stated he was not racially profiling the driver.

About 140 grams of cocaine, 880 counterfeit prescription pills, and a loaded firearm were seized during the stop, but a prosecutor dismissed the charges after the video was released.

State Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, I-Friendship, was the one who made a formal complaint alleging serial racial profiling by Darcy. Evangelos said Tuesday he is "deeply troubled" by investigators' findings.