Windham police and the Maine Warden Service searched an area off Webb Road Saturday for a man who reportedly banged on the door of a home attempting to enter before fleeing into the woods.

Officers went to the home just after 2 p.m. after a woman reported that her 12-year-old son told her a dark-skinned man carrying a hatchet and wearing a Halloween mask of a baby with bright blue eyes and oversized, bucked teeth banged on the door of their home, Windham Police Sgt. Ray Williams said Sunday.

The woman reported that the family's German shepard dog barked and lunged at the door, causing the suspect to flee into a nearby heavily-wooded area.

The suspect was reportedly wearing dark blue jeans, a light blue ripped T-shirt and a blue baseball cap, worn backwards.

Police say the man reportedly yelled something at the resident but she was unable to understand his words.

Police and the warden service used the warden service's drone to search the area without success. A police dog was not available to assist in the search.

Windham police have received no additional complaints regarding the incident, but police said it remains under investigation.

Williams on Sunday morning encouraged residents to contact police anytime they see something suspicious.

