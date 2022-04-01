Drivers stranded in I-95 traffic nightmare for as long as 24 hours after storm wreaks havoc

Virginia Department of Transportation reports I-95 remains closed in the Fredericksburg area Tuesday afternoon.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police are hard at work, racing to get cars removed from I-95 after Monday's winter storm wreaked havoc on the highway, causing crashes, spin-outs, stalled trucks and other blockages.

In total, a 40-mile stretch of the interstate has been impacted.

VDOT said I-95 remains closed in both directions in the Fredericksburg area from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) Tuesday and urged drivers to avoid the interstate until lanes reopen and congestion has cleared.

Tow trucks and plows are on the scene and authorities will use every available exit to get stranded drivers off the road, authorities said in a tweet.

Some drivers reported being stuck on the highway for as long as 10 hours overnight.

Marcie Parker, P.E. VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer, explained in a media briefing Tuesday that the problems began after the overnight rain on Monday turned to snow which fell rapidly throughout the day, spanning two to five inches per hour for more than four hours.

Officials confirmed they were not able to pre-treat the highway due to the initial rain, which would have rendered the treatment useless.

Now, officials face the challenge of sending in a fleet of tow trucks to remove cars from the highway that are facing a myriad of issues. Vehicles range from being broken down, out of gas, stuck in snowbanks, or completely abandoned by drivers. Officials warn that abandoned vehicles stall the process of clearing the roadway even further and confirmed that personnel are out attempting to help stuck drivers by providing water, blankets and fuel.

Shelters are also being opened by localities for those who need them.

Parker confirmed that they hope the situation will be rectified at some point this evening — depending on how fast tow trucks move — and that they do expect the highway to be cleared by Wednesday morning.

Already, she said, the process is going faster than expected.

Northbound traffic continues to move towards Rt. 207 in Caroline. Drivers can either choose to stay on 207 NB to 301 or to Rt. 1. Again, expect major congestion on these alternates routes. pic.twitter.com/7wSFAvgRNW — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 4, 2022

One driver we spoke with said she left her house in Fredericksburg around 8 p.m. Monday and was still stuck south of Stafford on I-95 Tuesday morning.

"I'm fine, I'm tired," she said. "I didn't expect to be awake at this hour, and I didn't expect to be outside in the snow in gridlock traffic ... All things considered, things could be worse."

She noted a dangerous situation is getting less dangerous because it hasn't snowed for hours. But standstill traffic remains.

She said she left her home in Fredericksburg for Alexandria when her power went out. She had no idea how bad the backup was until she was in it.

After all cars are moved, plows will go in to help clear the snow from the highway and then ice will have to be carved off of the pavement.

VDOT called the backup "unprecedented" in a statement.

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Parker.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's office issued a statement saying they are working alongside Virginia authorities to respond to the situation.

"State and local emergency personnel — with particular support from Spotsylvania, Stafford, Prince William County, Fredericksburg counties — are continuing to clear downed trees along I-95, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers. VSP has responded to 1,016 traffic crashes and assisted 1,026 motorists since early Monday morning. An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open a warming shelter for passengers, as needed," the statement reads. "While sunlight is expected to help VDOT treat and clear roads, all Virginians must continue to avoid the interstate and follow directions of emergency personnel."

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that he had been stuck in the gridlock for 19 hours on his way to the Capitol. He said his office is in touch with VDOT to help other Virginians in the same situation.