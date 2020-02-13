BLUE HILL, Maine — The number of deaths and reported cases of Coronavirus is growing, which is keeping Chinese students at colleges, universities, and boarding schools across the U.S.

The effect is here for international students studying at colleges and high schools in Maine.

At George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, a small group of students is staying in Maine instead of heading home to China.

"We told them and their families that they wouldn't be able to go to China then come back," Head of School, Tim Seeley said.

The school is making alternative plans for the students and sending them to a bed and breakfast for the week, with the owners serving as a host family.

"So we'll go skiing. They want to go to Portland so we'll take a run down there. Over to Bangor or to the movies or to a Black Bear game," the B & B owner said.

The Academy isn't forcing students to stay local, but they are trying to be safe.

"You know it's one of those things that the likelihood is almost zero... but you can't pretend it's actually zero," Seeley said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Should Mainers be concerned?

RELATED: Quarantined Colby students speak out anonymously