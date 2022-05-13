International food served at Maine school festival

Maine Central Institute hosts international Food Festival to help the community celebrate different cultures.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — The International Food Festival has been held at the Maine Central Institute since 2007.

This highly anticipated school event is back with international students making food from 32 countries.

The students who participate in the festival are in charge of planning, shopping, and cooking for the event.

A student from Portugal said the festival allows her to share what her country has to offer.

“It is really exciting to show people that my small country has a lot to offer, especially in food,” Fillipa Martins, an international student from Portugal, said.

The International Food Festival will be held on Sunday and is open to the public.