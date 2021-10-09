Inmates complain of conditions amid lockdown at Maine jail

The lockdown at the Cumberland County jail has been going on since at least mid-September after nearly two dozen inmates and staff contracted the virus.

MAINE, USA — Inmates at a Maine jail that has imposed a near-total lockdown because of a coronavirus outbreak and staffing shortages say the conditions are taking a toll on their mental health.

According to the Associated Press, "Jail administrators recently told officials that inmates are locked in their cells for 23 hours each day, but inmates say they’re being allowed out even less than one hour."