Inmate serving time for sex crimes dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

Raymond Samson was serving time since 2006 for multiple sex crimes, officials said.
Credit: The Maine Department of Corrections
Raymond Samson, 70, died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility Saturday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 70-year-old Lewiston man convicted of sex crimes died early Saturday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility, according to officials with the Maine Department of Corrections.

In a press release Saturday from Anna Black, the Director of Government Affairs, Raymond Samson, died at 1:35 a.m. with medical personnel present.

Officials said he was serving time since 2006 for multiple sex crimes. 

The Attorney General’s Office and the Medical Examiner were notified of Samson’s death, as per MDOC’s policy.

