Inmate serving time for sex crimes dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 70-year-old Lewiston man convicted of sex crimes died early Saturday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility, according to officials with the Maine Department of Corrections.

In a press release Saturday from Anna Black, the Director of Government Affairs, Raymond Samson, died at 1:35 a.m. with medical personnel present.

Officials said he was serving time since 2006 for multiple sex crimes.