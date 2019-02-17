WISCASSET, Maine — An inmate at the Two Bridges Regional Jail is being treated at Maine Medical Center after attempting to commit suicide.

James Bailey, the jail administrator, says they cannot release many details because the incident is still being investigated.

Bailey says the man was in jail awaiting trial at the time he tried to kill himself. Bailey says the inmate was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he has been admitted for treatment.

Neither the inmate’s name nor his medical condition have been disclosed. Some additional information may be provided this evening.