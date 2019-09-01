WARREN, Maine — A man from Portland died Tuesday while incarcerated at Maine State Prison.

The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the death of prisoner Raymond Leavitt, 56, and said his passing was "attended" by prison staff.

Leavitt died shortly before 10 a.m., the department said.

The DOC notified state police and the state medical examiner's office of Leavitt's death, per department policy and attorney general's office protocol.

Leavitt was sentenced on May 7, 2014, to serve 10 years straight with no probation for a class B robbery charge.

He had served about four years and eight months before his death, scheduled for release on Oct. 10, 2022.