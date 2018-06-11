LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- An inmate was found hanging at the Franklin County Jail on Monday.

State Police say Stephen Tripp, 35, died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 6. Tripp was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after being found hanging from a bedsheet in his jail cell.

Tripp was arrested last week for sexually assaulting a girl, and had possession of sexually explicit material of children under the age of 12.

State Police are working Franklin County Jail officials as they investigate the death.

© NEWS CENTER Maine