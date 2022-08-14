One person found dead in cell at Cumberland County Jail

A corrections officer was making rounds at the jail located in Portland when he discovered a person unresponsive in their cell.

PORTLAND, Cumberland County — One person was found dead in a cell Sunday at Cumberland County Jail. The death has prompted an investigation.

A corrections officer was making rounds at the jail in Portland when he found a person unresponsive in their cell, Cumberland County Sheriff's Corrections Department Executive Assistant William Prout said Sunday in an email.

The officer called for help and tried to revive the victim along with the help of jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU, but they were unable to revive them, Prout said.

The person's identity has not been released at this time.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.