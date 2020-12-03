LIBERTY, Maine — The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with information concerning a hit-and-run in Liberty early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Trafton said a man was struck and seriously injured around 2:30 a.m. on Route 220, in the vicinity of 978 Pinnacle Road.

According to Trafton, the vehicle involved in the incident didn't stop to render aid or call for medical assistance. A passing driver ended up discovering the victim lying injured in the road.

Anyone with information and anyone who may know someone who was passing through that area of Liberty at that time is asked to contact the Waldo County Sheriff's Office at (207) 338-2040.