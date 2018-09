MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An injured hiker was rescued in Acadia National Park by Maine Forest Rangers on Labor Day.

Maine Forest Rangers say a helicopter was used to rescue a woman who injured her leg while hiking on Dorr Mountain Monday morning, Sept. 3.

Park Rangers also assisted with the rescue.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Bar Harbor Fire Dept. where she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

© NEWS CENTER Maine