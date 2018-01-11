SOUTH PARIS (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It's a topic that's tough to talk about and it affects up to 15% of couples trying to have children, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Infertility.

There are treatments for those who are struggling to get pregnant, but the journey can be emotionally, physically and financially draining. For one Maine family it's been a heartbreaking process and a fight they're not willing to give up.

"When we got married the 'Harlem Shake' had just come out," said Michelle Haverinen. "And that got everybody out on the dance floor."

On the eve of their five year wedding anniversary, Michelle and Sam Haverinen are looking through their wedding album. It was a night shared by family and friends who didn't have to hire babysitters. Kids were allowed at their wedding.

"That was really important to us," she said.

They love their kids like they would their own.

"There's nothing wrong with us," she said. "It's a medical diagnosis."

Not long after they wed, they learned infertility would be a challenge. And not their only challenge.

"Unexpectedly I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer," said Haverinen.

Once she was healthy again and got the OK from doctors, they started their journey again to get pregnant.

"We didn't think we'd ever be people who did IVF," she said.

Using an $8,000 loan, and $3,000 worth of medication, they pursued In vitro fertilisation.

"And I got pregnant. I found out two days before Christmas that I was pregnant," she said. "We went for our first ultrasound and saw the heartbeat but it was a little slower. It was measuring a day or two behind. So we came back a week later for the ultra sound and the baby no longer had a heartbeat."

Devastated. Angry. Hopeless.

"There was no way we could afford that again," she said.

But they couldn't let go of their aching desire for a child.

"My OB-GYN had been recommending international IVF because it's a lot cheaper than it is in the United States."

Using their life's savings they went to Spain. After two separate attempts, more heartache. For the second time she was pregnant, but not for long.

"Couldn't believe it. Couldn't believe we could go through all of that."

A recent report in The Oprah Magazine shows cost was the biggest factor that prevents women from seeking infertility care. Michelle Haverinen was interviewed for that report.

So far they've spent close to $40,000 And to adopt they say would actually be another expensive process.

"There are so many other people going though it as well and we need to talk about it," she said.

"I find the more that I share the more support I receive," said Sam Haverninen.

Letting go of feelings of shame they've started talking more about their struggle. And they're not giving up the fight.

"It's such a heartbreaking journey."

They recently made another difficult decision: They're looking for help online, and they are not alone.

In fact, if you search "infertility" on the GoFundMe website, you will find more than 4,000 stories, just like theirs.

To visit the Haverinen's GoFundMe page, click here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine