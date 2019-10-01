WATERBORO, Maine — The infant who was critically injured in a car crash in Waterboro Thursday, Jan. 10, has passed away.

The family of Gabrielle Kennedy said she died at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland on Monday morning, Jan. 14.

"No parent or family is ever prepared for the loss of a child, let alone in such a public and horrific way. We ask only for your continued love, support and prayers as we stumble through this journey," Gabrielle's parents said in a statement.

The 10-month-old was life-flighted to Maine Medical Center after a crash in Waterboro Thursday.

York County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Straw Mill Brook Road in Waterboro around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ellen Kennedy, 37, of Sanford, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Main Street when she stopped to make a left-turn on Straw Mill Brook Road. While stopped for the turn, Kennedy's car was hit by a 2019 Penske freight-liner box truck, operated by Rene Romero, 53, of Lynn, Massachusetts.

The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles, and the infant was life-flighted to the Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. Both Kennedy and Romero sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene of the crash.

Rene Romero, 53, of Lynn, Massachusetts was driving the Penske truck at the time of the crash.

York County Sheriff's Office

Romero was arrested for Aggravated Driving to Endanger and will be arraigned on Friday, January 11. Bail has not yet been set.

Deputies at the York County Sheriff's office are re-constructing the crash. Parts of Main Street in Waterboro were closed for about seven hours earlier today. The investigation is ongoing.