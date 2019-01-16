VASSALBORO, Maine — The Maine State Police are continuing an investigation where a 6-month-old was found with serious injuries in his home in Vassalboro.

Six-month-old Blaze Wood is currently being treated for his injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

On January 2, Blaze was taken to Maine General Hospital, but was then Lifeflighted to Maine Medical Center on January 3.

State Police say Blaze was living with his father, 23-year-old Dylan Wood of Vassalboro.

Detectives have interviewed Wood and are continuing to investigate how the infant sustained his injuries.