Hazmat teams called to New Balance Factory after several associates reported 'unusual symptoms'

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Around 25-30 associates of the New Balance Factory in Skowhegan were exposed to an "unknown substance," officials say, prompting a hazmat investigation Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for New Balance told NEWS CENTER Maine they began investigating the situation Thursday "after several associates reported unusual symptoms."

Skowhegan Fire Captain Ty Strout says they believe the exposure began on the fourth floor of the building; the substance remains unknown. Symptoms include difficulty breathing and irritation or burning of the eyes.

"Local response teams were alerted as a precautionary measure and the factory will remain closed for the day," the New Balance spokesperson said in a statement.

Augusta Fire Batillion Chief Steven Leach tells NEWS CENTER Maine the Department was called around 2 p.m. to send an ambulance and a hazmat team to decontaminate 16-20 people who were exposed to the substance. In a press briefing later in the afternoon, Strout said around 25-30 people were exposed.

Surrounding towns' police, fire, and EMS are responding to the scene to assist.

Five people who were exposed have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Strout says the other more 20 people who were exposed are on a bus where they'll remain until they're able to identify the chemical or substance they were exposed to, which hazmat teams from the Waterville and Augusta fire departments and Sappi Paper Mill are investigating.

Watch the press briefing with Strout here:

A quick video of the scene. Press is being held far away from the factory. I can confirm people in hazmat suits are near the New Balance Factory. https://t.co/RGKqA4boA4 pic.twitter.com/BeLGZVaWiq — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) October 22, 2020

Skowhegan police say Walnut Street in front of the factory is closed as crews respond to the scene.