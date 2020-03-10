In Portland, Trump supporters back the blue and the president

On Saturday, dozens of people went to Portland City Hall to show their support for President Donald Trump and law enforcement.

PORTLAND, Maine — Saturday afternoon supporters of President Donald Trump got together on the steps of Portland City Hall to show their support for Trump and local law enforcement.

"We're peaceful, we have children over there, this is just to say we support Trump and we support police departments. Someone's gotta say it, because they're not saying it across the united states," Glen Cogswell, rally organizer said.

Cogswell said he and other organizers have been in communication with Portland city leaders and the Portland Police Department to let them know when and where the event was going to be.

"And letting them know that we're here for peace, and for Trump," Cogswell added.

#NOW: supporters of @realDonaldTrump are holding a rally outside Portland City Hall. Organizers say they want to show support to law enforcement and President Trump #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/sJBID5ZQch — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) October 3, 2020

Cogswell added that his group decided to hold the rally on Saturday because they didn't think there was going to be a protest against racial injustice but less than a week before this event, a Black POWER protest was announced. That protest is set to begin at 3 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine also spoke to people at the rally about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Many said they believe he will be okay and recover.

"I was really upset about that, but he'll pull through, he'll pull through," another event organizer, Michael O'Neal, said. "99 percent of the people do pull through with this virus."