CUSHING, Maine — Nightingale In-Home Care is a small home care company in Cushing. 90 percent of the clients it serves are our country's veterans.

But starting Monday, owner Marcia Van Buskirk won't be able to pay her employees. She says the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs hasn't paid her company for her claims and owes Nightingale more than $50,000.

The VA said in part to NEWS CENTER Maine that it, "is aware of the situation and we have submitted the necessary data for the Texas payment center to process the payment."

94-year-old Army veteran, Milton Goldsmith refers to the employees at Nightingale as "part of the family."

But he adds that the employees can't work without pay and understands the dilemma Nightingale is in.

Eldercare facilities across the state have been closing for the last few years.

While Goldsmith understands what is happening, by this time next week he may not have the help he and his wife need.

Van Buskirk says she has been on the phone for hours a day talking to people with the Department of Veterans Affairs from Texas to Connecticut and of course here in Maine. No answers or solutions, she tells us.

"I don't want to lose my employees. I don't want to lose my clients. We have a good business. We have a good working team. Everybody loves everybody. It goes very smooth," she said.