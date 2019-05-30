AUGUSTA, Maine — Supporters of medically-assisted suicide for Maine -- often called 'Death with Dignity' -- won a major vote on Thursday.

The Senate voted 19-16 on May 30 in favor of the 'Death with Dignity' bill. The House had already passed the controversial bill.

The proposal would allow adults who are determined by a doctor to be within six months of dying to obtain a prescription for medication to end their life.

Supporters say they would need to be of sound mind, show they are competent to make the decision, and meet with doctors about it. In the emotional Senate debate, supporters said people should be allowed the choice to die on their own terms.

"I thought of my father, who would have loved to have this as an option," said Sen. Ned Claxton (D-Auburn), who is also a physician. "His ultimate definition of who he was depended on his autonomy and the dignity which he had in the world."

Supporters said there are protections in the bill to ensure individuals are making an informed and conscious choice to end their lives.

Opponents cited religious and other reasons for not choosing suicide, even in a terminal illness.

“I cannot bear the thought of ending life early, even though it is painful and difficult," said Sen. Dana Dow (R-Waldoboro), the GOP Leader.

Democrats and Republicans crossed typical party lines on the vote, for a final vote of 19-16 to pass the bill.

"This is a victory," said Valerie Lovelace, leader of Maine Death With Dignity, which has been promoting the issue for a number of years.

That group says it has already collected enough petition signatures to force a referendum vote on the issue, but Lovelace says they hope that won’t be needed.

The bill requires another vote in both the House and Senate.