KENNEBUNKPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A person who was illegally trying to nurse an injured raccoon back to health and was bitten has become the first confirmed case of rabies in Kennebunkport this year.

Police say the rabid animal bit the Kennebunkport resident several times and then a game warden who was trying to remove the illegally housed creature.

Both the resident and the game warden now have to undergo medical treatment for rabies.

Police are taking this opportunity to remind residents to never try to care for wild animals in homes writing on their Facebook page:

"Wild animals are meant to left alone and remain outdoors. The Maine Warden Service is the agency that should be contacted for wild animals that are injured or become a nuisance. Never touch a wild animal. It is unsafe for you and could cause the animal to become aggressive. Be smart and be safe!"

© NEWS CENTER Maine