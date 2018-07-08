PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Veterinary services and biotech firm Idexx Laboratories has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against local competitor Vets First Choice, accusing the company and two former employees of stealing confidential information.

The lawsuit, according to the Portland Press Herald, alleges that former Idexx employees Dan Leach and Agostino Scicchitano took secret documents and material from computers when they left for Vets First Choice in December and April, respectively.

The Press Herald reports neither Leach or Scicchitano worked in the lab or in R&D while at Idexx. Leach was a business analyst and Scicchitano was a senior trainer in sales.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine