Icy roads cause head-on collision in Naples

Police say icy roads caused a head on crash on Route 114 in Naples leaving those involved with non life-threatening injuries.

NAPLES, Maine — Icy road conditions played a part in a head-on crash on Route 114 in Naples Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Several emergency crews, including the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Fire and EMS, Casco EMS, Sebago EMS and Limington EMS responded to the crash in the area of Burnell Road.

Police say 48-year-old Khlid Zghair of Naples crossed the center line in a Toyota truck and hit a Jeep Compass driven by Talisha Goodine-Mitchell, causing extensive damage.

Officials say Zghair suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They also say Goodin-Mitchell and the three passengers in the Jeep were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and it has yet to be determined if any charges will result from this incident.