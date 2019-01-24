WATERVILLE, Maine — A woman escaped major injuries when her car overturned on the Messalonskee Stream Bridge on I-95 in Waterville Thursday, Jan. 24.

Police say Melissa Ames, 49, of Newport lost control of her Honda Civic while trying to pass a vehicle in the northbound lane.

The rain falling caused slick conditions on the bridge where Ames' car bounced from concrete barriers on both, ultimately overturning her car.

Ames' car was the only one involved in the accident. Traffic in the northbound lanes was backed up to Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

Police are reminding drivers that bridges are the first to freeze and to slow down when crossing them.