BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The family of Heidi McGovern is speaking out about a pain no family should have to endure.

McGovern ended her own life Thursday evening by stepping in front of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 outside the town of Lincoln. She had been holding her 2-year-old son, Enoch, in her arms.

He was thrown away from the truck, landing in the passing lane of the highway.

The first few people to come to his aid were a nurse, an EMT, and an ambulance returning home from Bangor.

Miraculously, he survived, and is at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in serious condition.

Now, the family is remembering McGovern for more than the tragic way her life came to an end.

"She was the sweetest person," said Daniel McGovern, Heidi's husband, fighting back tears. "That's what most people would say. Just the nicest, sweetest person you ever met."

They say McGovern was smart, artistic, and a perfectionist. She loved her family, parents, sisters, brother, husband, and her children.

"He'd say, 'my favorite sister is Heidi because she doesn't pick on me,'" said Mitchell Bickford, McGovern's father, reciting what her only brother would say. "She never would say an unkind word about anybody."

At some point though, her depression took control, and it caused her to take her own life.

"She was convinced, I mean, definitely we believe wrongly so, but she was convinced she was doing what was the right thing," said Daniel McGovern.

"She was sad but she held it in, had a smile on her face, and just kept it to herself," said Brenda Bickford, McGovern's mother. "We tried to encourage her and this is how she chose to go and she didn't want Enoch to suffer like her."

"I cannot understand this tragedy, why or how, it's just something I can't wrap my mind around, but we can see that God has a plan for it, a purpose for it," said Daniel McGovern.

The family's faith never wavering even in this time of grief.

McGovern's husband and father are both pastors at a church in Lee, a mere ten miles from the crash site.

"It is difficult, but I always have that peace there that I can rely on and rest on and that strength," said Daniel McGovern.

"We have our crashes definitely and we hug and cry and then the Lord lifts us up," added Brenda Bickford.

The family hasn't decided when or how they will tell McGovern's children about what happened to her, instead choosing to focus on Enoch's physical health.

"Watching him heal is healing our hearts too," said Brenda Bickford.

The family says Enoch's health is improving every day. On Tuesday, he pulled out all of the wires and tubes attached to him and called his blue body cast "blue legs," letting the hospital staff sign it.

The family, first responders, and hospital staff all agree, it's a miracle he's alive.

"It'll become a different way of life," said Daniel McGovern.

