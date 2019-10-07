In the wake of a new book release, Sen. Susan Collins is standing firm in her controversial decision last fall to confirm a nominee to the Supreme Court.

"Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court" provides readers with an in-depth look into the days leading up to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

It was written by two women with extensive behind-the-scenes insight -- Mollie Hemingway, senior editor for The Federalist, and Carrie Severino, Judicial Crisis Network senior counsel.

The book was released publicly on Tuesday, July 9 and has resurfaced conversation about Maine Senator Susan Collins' controversial vote in October 2018.

On Wednesday, July 10, Collins spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine, saying she still stands firm behind her decision, despite the backlash she has received from some people.

"I just have to do what I think is right, and I acted with integrity when I cast that vote," Collins said. "It obviously is not pleasant to have endured such abuse for it, but I thoroughly respect those who disagree with my vote."

When she cast her original vote in October, Collins said that Kavanaugh had received "rave reviews" from his colleagues in the 12 years he served as a judge.

She also said that while she believed that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assaulting her when the two were teenagers, was sexually assaulted, she thought the claims needed "to meet a threshold of more likely than not."

Collins said the claims did not meet such a threshold because no one could corroborate Ford's allegations.

The Senate voted 51-49 to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court bench.

On Wednesday, Collins did not say whether she will be running for re-election in 2020.

She did make a comment about a historical moment a couple of weeks ago -- when she cast her 7,000th consecutive vote.

"Mainers work hard and show up for work every day, and to me, that reflects the Maine work ethic," Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine. "That is so much a part of how I was raised in Aroostook County, and I think it makes a difference to the people of Maine."

Collins is one of only two U.S. Senators to reach this record so far.