Husson University's Free Physical Therapy Clinic Reopens

Husson's physical therapy clinic offering free physical therapy services was shut down due to the pandemic but will once again be open on Fridays 1 - 5 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Graduate students at Husson University are ready to welcome back patients to their free physical therapy clinic.

The SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic offers free physical therapy services to people of any age who need treatment. The pro-bono program is open to uninsured or underinsured people but can't afford to pay it themselves.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Husson University to shut down operations at the clinic temporarily. Students said they are looking forward to getting patients back into the clinic and giving people the help they need.

Dr. Kim Steinbarger, director of the program, said the clinic had offered more than $30,000 worth of services since it first opened in 2014.

"What happens a lot of times with physical therapy is somebody will start physical therapy and then they lose coverage or they run out of visits. We can actually pick up from where a local clinic maybe left off because they ran out of coverage, so they can come see us to finish their treatment," Dr. Steinbarger said.

The clinic is located at 79 Marshall Rd in Bangor. It's open Fridays 1 - 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, email soaringeagleshealth@gmail.com or contact Dr. Kim Steinbarger at 207-941-7181.