BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- It was music to student's ears at the New England School of Communications Saturday as Husson University opened its completely redesigned recording studio at the NESCom campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Faculty said the improved sound quality in the new facility will not only make for better quality student projects, but it will also enhance NESCom students’ overall educational experience.

We now have a beautiful space for the making of music," said NEScom Academic Director, Edward Goguen. "And the second you walk in here and stand in this room you can tell that not only is it beautiful but it sounds better just in here. And it's gonna be an amazing space for music projects to be created from scratch, finished and polished and actually end up sounding as good as the room we're in."

"We have always had excellent and quality equipment here," Nescom Audio coordinator Josh Small said, "but to give the program legitimacy we needed a room that we could record in that gives us the characteristics of a real recording studio and now we have that."

Goguen said, the redesign cost $25,000 but the cost could have been more than $100,000 without NEScom's Audio coordinator, Small’s sound knowledge and efforts.

