Hurricane Michael is looking impressive. Over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, it's rapidly organized and strengthened into a substantial hurricane.

Additional strengthening is expected, and Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall on the panhandle of Florida Wednesday.

By Thursday, Michael will be weakening and moving through the southeastern United States. A cold front will be moving toward the east coast. Some of Michael’s moisture will be drawn northward, meaning periods of rain for us Thursday.

Most places will see between a half inch and an inch and a half of rain. Odds favor the heaviest rain staying to our south.

As this front picks up Michael and kicks it out to sea, a shot of cool air from Canada will be dragged south into Maine for the weekend. It's typical to see a large storm like Michael rearrange airmasses when reaching our latitude.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 50s. The mountains may stay in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

