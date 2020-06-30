Huntington Ingalls beats out BIW for third Arleigh Burke in 2020

After each shipyard was initially awarded one DDG 51 for Fiscal Year 2020, the U.S. Navy announced Monday that a third ship would be built in Mississippi

BATH, Maine — The U.S. Navy on Monday awarded a third Arleigh Burke-class destroyer (DDG) to Huntington Ingalls Industries, the only shipyard other than Bath Iron Works (BIW) to build the DDG 51 guided-missile destroyers.

The $936 million award for DDG 135 could increase to $947.7 million if options are exercised, according to the Department of Defense release.

The ship is part of a 2018 multi-ship procurement that awarded ten DDG 51s to the two shipbuilders, with six initially awarded to Ingalls and four to BIW, with the potential for additional ships to be awarded if additional funding became available.

BIW won a third ship in FY 2019.

On Monday, the Navy awarded a third hull for FY 2020 to Ingalls—an award based on a revised bid for a lower cost, USNI reported.

“For the third ship, the Navy provided both shipbuilders the opportunity to revise the FY 2020 option ship price (subject only to downward adjustment) established at award. Both shipbuilders provided revised pricing and the Navy selected HII Ingalls as the successful offeror,” Navy spokesman Capt. Danny Hernandez reportedly told USNI News about the award to Ingalls.