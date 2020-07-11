Hunter falls from tree stand in Wells, suffers internal injuries

WELLS, Maine — Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning a 57-year-old hunter from Alfred called 911 after falling from a tree stand about a half mile into the woods off of Route 109 in Wells near the Sanford line.

Wells Police Sgt. Chad Arrowsmith said the hunter suffered internal injuries and was life-flighted to Maine Medical Center but he is expected to be okay.

Arrowsmith encourages people who are heading out to hunt this season to tell someone where you're going to be and to keep your phone with you. This hunter had his phone with him instead of in the tree stand so he was able to call for help himself.