CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Current and former students of Cape Elizabeth High School organized a Black Lives Matter rally attended by hundreds of people Wednesday night.

Aman Hagos, a 2019 graduate of Cape Elizabeth, spearheaded the event saying, “Racism in our community has gone on for far too long. We need to do more.”

The Cape Elizabeth rally was run completely by students and former students. Though Hagos said he worked in tandem with the Cape Elizabeth Police and town leaders on the logistics.

The rally speakers were all young and included a 10-year-old black boy who told rally-goers that he worries about how police will treat him, and then he broke into tears.

“When that 10-year-old spoke, it broke my heart. How sad is it that a child this young is already experiencing racism?” Hagos said.

Hagos added that numerous people from Cape Elizabeth have reached out to him so say the rally “opened their eyes” to what is happening in their own town.

Hagos said that’s encouraging but there is much more to do.

“We need more people to join this movement. I want to see all of Cape Elizabeth at these marches. I want all my neighbors to feel the magnitude of this in their hearts.”

