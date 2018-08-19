NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Hundreds of people turned out to support the family and community of fallen Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole Sunday.

A memorial half-marathon and 5K road race held in his honor raised more than $45,000.

Nearly 1,000 people registered for the event, according to organizers.

The event was planned in just months, and organizer Jessica Gleason told NEWS CENTER Maine they never expected the turnout. They had initially planned for around 100 runners.

Amazing signs of support for Cpl. Eugene Cole for today’s Memorial 5K & Half Marathon in honor of the fallen Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/TquuYcjF8S — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) August 19, 2018

People from all over the state took part—including officers from Maine State Police, Game Wardens, and other local agencies.

Members of the Cole family, including his wife Sheryl and their children, were in attendance.

It has been just over four months since the beloved Sheriff’s Deputy was gunned down in the line of duty.

All the funds are going to the Cole family and a scholarship in his name.

