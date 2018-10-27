HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Saturday was Enoch McGovern day for many people around the state when they gave the 2-year old boy his own parade.

Enoch captured the hearts of many Mainers who wanted to help him after his mother, 26-year-old Heidi McGovern, stepped in front of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 near Lincoln on October 4th, holding little Enoch in her arms.

Still1027_00006_1540669225064.jpg
Enoch and his dad, Daniel McGovern looking at the convoy near Hampden Post Office.

RELATED- 2-year-old boy hit by tanker truck goes home from hospital

More than 180 cars and trucks took part in the convoy.

Still1027_00001_1540669595441.jpg
Convoy for a Cause in full swing on I-95 in Hampden.

RELATED- 'My heart was telling me I had to do something': Organizer of convoy for Enoch McGovern

Enoch and his family were very appreciative for all of the people who took part in Convoy for a Cause Saturday.

Still1027_00003_1540669072365.jpg
Grandparents Mitchell and Brenda Bickford looking down at the convoy of trucks on I-95 in Hampden with other family and friends.

Enoch waved at the parade of vehicles that passed him here in Hampden. His family said he had a good day.

Still1027_00005a_1540670970677.jpg
Enoch Smiling/

RELATED- 'I cannot understand this tragedy': Husband of Heidi McGovern on losing wife, injuring son'

© NEWS CENTER Maine