HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Saturday was Enoch McGovern day for many people around the state when they gave the 2-year old boy his own parade.

Enoch captured the hearts of many Mainers who wanted to help him after his mother, 26-year-old Heidi McGovern, stepped in front of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 near Lincoln on October 4th, holding little Enoch in her arms.

Enoch and his dad, Daniel McGovern looking at the convoy near Hampden Post Office.

More than 180 cars and trucks took part in the convoy.

Convoy for a Cause in full swing on I-95 in Hampden.

Enoch and his family were very appreciative for all of the people who took part in Convoy for a Cause Saturday.

Grandparents Mitchell and Brenda Bickford looking down at the convoy of trucks on I-95 in Hampden with other family and friends.

Enoch waved at the parade of vehicles that passed him here in Hampden. His family said he had a good day.

Enoch Smiling/

