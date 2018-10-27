HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Saturday was Enoch McGovern day for many people around the state when they gave the 2-year old boy his own parade.
Enoch captured the hearts of many Mainers who wanted to help him after his mother, 26-year-old Heidi McGovern, stepped in front of a tanker truck on Interstate 95 near Lincoln on October 4th, holding little Enoch in her arms.
More than 180 cars and trucks took part in the convoy.
Enoch and his family were very appreciative for all of the people who took part in Convoy for a Cause Saturday.
Enoch waved at the parade of vehicles that passed him here in Hampden. His family said he had a good day.
